Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $3.45 on Wednesday, reaching $426.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,411. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $409.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.74. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.24.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.