Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 51,000 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in VMware were worth $15,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 310.9% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in VMware by 75.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in VMware by 150.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:VMW traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $111.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,870. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $136.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

