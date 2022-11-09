Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 168.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.11.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.2 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

EXR opened at $153.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.78 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

