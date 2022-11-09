Evmos 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.09 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. Evmos has a market capitalization of $407.74 million and $2.09 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Evmos coin can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00007986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

