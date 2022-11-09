EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.36-$2.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $607.00 million-$615.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $609.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded EVERTEC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

EVERTEC stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 5.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at $903,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 11.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

