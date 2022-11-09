European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT Lowered to C$4.25 at CIBC

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ERE.UN. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares cut their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.95 to C$3.30 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.59.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

ERE.UN traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 94,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,101. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$2.70 and a 1 year high of C$5.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.69. The stock has a market cap of C$270.87 million and a PE ratio of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.20.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

