Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Shares of Euronav stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.21.
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.
