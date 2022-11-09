Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Euronav Stock Performance

Shares of Euronav stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Euronav Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi raised its position in Euronav by 26.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Euronav by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Euronav by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 23.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 9.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

