Ethereum Classic Price Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $20.60 or 0.00121407 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.84 billion and approximately $717.89 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,967.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000496 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00317962 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021672 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.23 or 0.00749971 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.62 or 0.00581326 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001034 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005879 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00230733 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001267 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,857,897 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
