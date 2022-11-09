ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:MJ)

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,671 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the average volume of 1,871 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MJ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 42,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.28. 40,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,474. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $15.78.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.