Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $206.13

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $206.13 and last traded at $207.69, with a volume of 2270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.95.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.00.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

