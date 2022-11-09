Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.80 EPS.

WTRG stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 911,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,606. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $53.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,886,000 after buying an additional 449,065 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1,691.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 408,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,749,000 after acquiring an additional 386,073 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 114.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 616,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after acquiring an additional 329,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1,833.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 342,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,488,000 after acquiring an additional 324,362 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

