Ergo Price Reaches $1.76 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 9th. Ergo has a market cap of $109.00 million and $2.14 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00010212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,192.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00321980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022228 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00121078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.77 or 0.00759978 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.83 or 0.00562749 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00230084 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,031,705 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.