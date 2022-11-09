ERC20 Market Capitalization Hits $10.45 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.45 million and $37.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,280.25 or 0.99934819 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008622 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00044374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00042104 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 74.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00023300 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00236139 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00900954 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $6.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

