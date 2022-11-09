Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 9th (ADRZY, ANGI, ATDRY, AVEVF, BAYRY, BNPQY, CCHGY, CLPBY, CLSH, DIISY)

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 9th:

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €61.00 ($61.00) to €63.00 ($63.00). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.00.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 720 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($8.06).

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,675 ($30.80) to GBX 2,750 ($31.66).

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,400 ($27.63) to GBX 3,100 ($35.69).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from €69.00 ($69.00) to €54.00 ($54.00). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €80.00 ($80.00) to €77.00 ($77.00). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €81.00 ($81.00) to €80.00 ($80.00).

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €67.00 ($67.00) to €68.00 ($68.00).

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,750 ($31.66) to GBX 2,950 ($33.97).

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from 1,100.00 to 1,045.00.

CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 255 ($2.94) to GBX 205 ($2.36).

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 210 ($2.42) to GBX 200 ($2.30).

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.65) to GBX 220 ($2.53).

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.65) to GBX 225 ($2.59).

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €26.00 ($26.00) to €24.50 ($24.50). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 80 to SEK 70.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 275.00 to 295.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €37.00 ($37.00) to €32.00 ($32.00).

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($23.00) to €24.00 ($24.00). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($68.00) to €65.00 ($65.00).

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,860 ($21.42) to GBX 1,740 ($20.03).

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.00) to €16.00 ($16.00).

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.40 ($2.40) to €2.60 ($2.60). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from €83.00 ($83.00) to €73.00 ($73.00).

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 710 ($8.18) to GBX 735 ($8.46).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €325.00 ($325.00) to €330.00 ($330.00).

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.00 ($6.00) to €5.50 ($5.50). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €73.00 ($73.00) to €74.00 ($74.00).

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,530 ($29.13) to GBX 2,150 ($24.76).

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $50.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $36.00 to $33.00.

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from €125.00 ($125.00) to €135.00 ($135.00).

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $78.00 to $60.00.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00.

