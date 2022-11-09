Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 9th (ADRZY, ANGI, ATDRY, AVEVF, BAYRY, BNPQY, CCHGY, CLPBY, CLSH, DIISY)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 9th:
Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €61.00 ($61.00) to €63.00 ($63.00). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.00.
AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,675 ($30.80) to GBX 2,750 ($31.66).
AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,400 ($27.63) to GBX 3,100 ($35.69).
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from €69.00 ($69.00) to €54.00 ($54.00). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €80.00 ($80.00) to €77.00 ($77.00). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €81.00 ($81.00) to €80.00 ($80.00).
BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €67.00 ($67.00) to €68.00 ($68.00).
Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,750 ($31.66) to GBX 2,950 ($33.97).
Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from 1,100.00 to 1,045.00.
CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 255 ($2.94) to GBX 205 ($2.36).
Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 210 ($2.42) to GBX 200 ($2.30).
Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.65) to GBX 220 ($2.53).
Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.65) to GBX 225 ($2.59).
Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €26.00 ($26.00) to €24.50 ($24.50). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 80 to SEK 70.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 275.00 to 295.00.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €37.00 ($37.00) to €32.00 ($32.00).
freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($23.00) to €24.00 ($24.00). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($68.00) to €65.00 ($65.00).
IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,860 ($21.42) to GBX 1,740 ($20.03).
ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.00) to €16.00 ($16.00).
Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.40 ($2.40) to €2.60 ($2.60). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from €83.00 ($83.00) to €73.00 ($73.00).
Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 710 ($8.18) to GBX 735 ($8.46).
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €325.00 ($325.00) to €330.00 ($330.00).
Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.00 ($6.00) to €5.50 ($5.50). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €73.00 ($73.00) to €74.00 ($74.00).
Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,530 ($29.13) to GBX 2,150 ($24.76).
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $50.00.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $36.00 to $33.00.
Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from €125.00 ($125.00) to €135.00 ($135.00).
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $78.00 to $60.00.
Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00.
