Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Avient Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Avient in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVNT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $29.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. Avient has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.68.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Avient Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG lifted its holdings in Avient by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,564,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,950,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 1,151.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 393,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after buying an additional 362,245 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth approximately $10,179,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 6.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,933,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,190,000 after purchasing an additional 222,685 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

