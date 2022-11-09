Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,558 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,558 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 52.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMBS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.98. 1,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.41. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $53.96.

