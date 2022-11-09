Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 819 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,706. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $260.46 and a twelve month high of $374.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

