Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,406 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLV. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,618. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.92. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $106.77.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

