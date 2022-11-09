Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,849 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after purchasing an additional 245,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after acquiring an additional 502,935 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,016,000 after acquiring an additional 160,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.16. 54,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,074. The firm has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

