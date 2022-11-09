Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,568 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

RYH traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.26. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,330. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $248.94 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.03.

