Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up about 1.2% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $10,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $5.12 on Wednesday, hitting $235.81. 5,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,100. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $327.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.34.

