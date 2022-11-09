Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,535 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $526,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,829 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Target by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,075,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $440,412,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815,462 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,397,000 after purchasing an additional 29,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Trading Down 5.9 %

Target stock traded down $9.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,002. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.61 and a 200-day moving average of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

