Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $119,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.89. The company had a trading volume of 96,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,236. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.04. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.75 and a 52-week high of $110.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

