Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $3.54 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 7,312.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,620 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 867.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 98,685 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 474.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWCO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,162. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $38.40.

