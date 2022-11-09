Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.06. 113,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,366. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.82. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 584,631 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,041. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

