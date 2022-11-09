Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF makes up 0.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYF. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $852,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 66.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:RYF traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.83. 3,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,549. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.59.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.