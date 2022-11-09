Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,338 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 11.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 72,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,593,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 867.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 98,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. 201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,162. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.77.

