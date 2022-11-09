EQB (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$69.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.50% from the stock’s current price.

EQB has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EQB from C$85.50 to C$86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.33.

Shares of EQB stock traded up C$5.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 207,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,411. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.79. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$44.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.92.

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$164.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQB will post 9.8699992 earnings per share for the current year.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

