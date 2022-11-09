Epsilon Energy (TSE:EPS) Shares Up 0.2%

Epsilon Energy Limited (TSE:EPS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.46 and last traded at C$5.46. 2,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.45.
Epsilon Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$149.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.46.
About Epsilon Energy
Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through Upstream-USA and Midstream-USA segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
