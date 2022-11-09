Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Shares Gap Up to $46.46

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.46, but opened at $48.73. Envestnet shares last traded at $47.99, with a volume of 1,488 shares traded.

ENV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.47 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Envestnet by 81.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,598,000 after buying an additional 86,838 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 937,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,616,000 after acquiring an additional 290,966 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,306,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,030,000 after acquiring an additional 111,144 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

