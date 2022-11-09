Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $294-$296 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.91 million. Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.84 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.25.
Envestnet Price Performance
Shares of Envestnet stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $46.52. 10,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $85.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000.
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Envestnet (ENV)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.