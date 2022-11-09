Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Raymond James

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENV. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of ENV opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.47 and a beta of 1.21. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $85.79.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

