Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,237 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,880 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $60,331,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,306,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,213,000 after buying an additional 1,818,000 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 138,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,022. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

