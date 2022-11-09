Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Entegris worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Entegris by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

ENTG stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,873. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

