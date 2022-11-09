Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovis currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE:ENOV traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,958. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 109.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.03. Enovis has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $159.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the 1st quarter worth about $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

