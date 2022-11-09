Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Director Gregory S. Rush Purchases 8,300 Shares

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) Director Gregory S. Rush bought 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $105,327.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,615.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Enhabit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHAB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. 753,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.25. Enhabit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enhabit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

Enhabit Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter worth $27,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter worth $54,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.