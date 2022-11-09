Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Eneti Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NETI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.27. 453,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,416. The firm has a market cap of $368.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. Eneti has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NETI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eneti in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eneti from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eneti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Institutional Trading of Eneti

Eneti Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NETI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eneti by 57.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 168,787 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter worth $2,563,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eneti by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti during the second quarter valued at about $952,000.

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

