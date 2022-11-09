EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE:ENS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.59. 323,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.25 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 959.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

