EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th.
EnerSys Stock Performance
NYSE:ENS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.59. 323,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 959.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EnerSys
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
