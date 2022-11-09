Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ERF opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.25. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Enerplus by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 303,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $23,004,000. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in Enerplus by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $132,300,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.