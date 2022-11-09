Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 89.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

EARN stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $90.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EARN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

