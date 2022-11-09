Ellington Financial Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFCGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 98.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.9%.

NYSE:EFC opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.88, a current ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $819.03 million, a P/E ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 1.84. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth $4,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 271,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,823,000 after acquiring an additional 266,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,385,000 after acquiring an additional 151,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 117,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

