Ellington Financial Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 98.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.9%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:EFC opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.88, a current ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $819.03 million, a P/E ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 1.84. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth $4,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 271,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,823,000 after acquiring an additional 266,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,385,000 after acquiring an additional 151,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 117,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.