Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 98.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.9%.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Ellington Financial stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.73. 2,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,060. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a current ratio of 25.88. The company has a market cap of $824.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Maxim Group cut their target price on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

