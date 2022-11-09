Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.95-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.65 billion-$7.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.97 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.90-$3.10 EPS.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,210. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $146.59. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have weighed in on EA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.76.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,434,946. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 133.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 410 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 9.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.