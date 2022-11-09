Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) PT Lowered to $12.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.57. 190,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,464,009. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 247,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 31.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

