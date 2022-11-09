eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of eHealth to $8.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.69.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. eHealth has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.08. eHealth had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in eHealth by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in eHealth by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eHealth

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.