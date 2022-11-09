EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Lowers Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Price Target to $20.00

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $26.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target suggests a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SGC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
Superior Group of Companies Stock Down 0.9 %
SGC traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,307. The company has a market cap of $172.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.04. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.
About Superior Group of Companies
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
