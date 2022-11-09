EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Lowers Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Price Target to $20.00

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $26.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target suggests a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SGC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

SGC traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,307. The company has a market cap of $172.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.04. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.95 million. Superior Group of Companies had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

