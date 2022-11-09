Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 21.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $141.49 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.82.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

