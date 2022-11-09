ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.46

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.46 and last traded at C$3.47, with a volume of 308702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cormark cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.68.

ECN Capital Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$853.86 million and a P/E ratio of 32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.49.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$104.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.06 million. Analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ECN Capital

In related news, Senior Officer James Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer James Barry bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$499,862.61. Also, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,297.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 614,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,595,097.21. Insiders have purchased 330,391 shares of company stock worth $1,812,935 over the last three months.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

