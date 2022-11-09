eCash (XEC) Market Capitalization Tops $593.91 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $593.91 million and approximately $34.52 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,224.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $97.02 or 0.00562965 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00229826 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00059318 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000706 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About eCash
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,220,804,673,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
