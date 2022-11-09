Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski Sells 45,690 Shares of Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $707,738.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 408,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,899.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ESTE stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.12. 2,137,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESTE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 23,030,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792,656 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at $244,180,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $43,570,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,235,000 after buying an additional 2,390,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,087,000.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

