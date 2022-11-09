Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski Sells 45,690 Shares of Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $707,738.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 408,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,899.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Earthstone Energy Price Performance
ESTE stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.12. 2,137,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on ESTE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Earthstone Energy
About Earthstone Energy
Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.